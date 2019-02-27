Moonlight Musicals Auditions For Mamma Mia
By mudflap
|
Feb 27, 2019 @ 9:18 AM
Audition dates for Mamma Mia!
Friday, March 22: 7pm – 10pm
Saturday, March 23: 10am – 6pm
Call Backs – Saturday, March 23: 6pm
Include up to three available times
  • We will contact you with your scheduled appointment
  • Arrive 15 minutes before your scheduled time
  • Moonlight Musicals Audition Slate:
    • Prepare 16 Bars of music
    • Bring sheet music for your cut (accompanist provided)
    • Prepare a 1 Minute monologue
    • Sophie Sheridan
      Born and raised on the island. A very special young woman who is determined to find the romance and happiness she feels eluded her mother. Has an adventurous spirit even though she pursues a conventional marriage. Must be able to move extremely well. Principal role.
      Gender: Female
      Age: 20 to 25
      Vocal range top: E5
      Vocal range bottom: F#3
      Donna Sheridan
      Sophie’s mother. After having her daughter (Sophie) at a young age, Donna started working at a Taverna on a remote Greek Island. She now owns and operates that Taverna. She is the former lead singer of Donna and the Dynamos.
      Gender: Female
      Age: 40 to 50
      Vocal range top: A5
      Vocal range bottom: E3
      Sam Carmichael
      Might be Sophie’s father. Left Donna 20 years ago because he was engaged to another woman. Charming, successful architect. Actor who sings. Should be able to move well.
      Gender: Male
      Age: 40 to 50
      Vocal range top: Ab4
      Vocal range bottom: D3
      Bill Austin
      Might be Sophie’s father. A travel writer with no possessions or strings. Good natured, always ready for adventure. Funny, comedic actor. Should be able to move well. Supporting principal role.
      Gender: Male
      Age: 40 to 50
      Vocal range top: F#4
      Vocal range bottom: Bb2
      Harry Bright
      Might be Sophie’s father. British financier, wealthy, buttoned-up and conservative, but trying to reconnect with his freer, youthful self. Must do a convincing English accent. An actor who sings. Should be able to move well. Guitar playing ability a plus. Supporting principal role.
      Gender: Male
      Age: 40 to 50
      Vocal range top: F#4
      Vocal range bottom: C#3
      Sky
      Sophie’s fiancé. Athletic, attractive – was a successful businessman. Left to help Donna with her taverna and marry Sophie.
      Gender: Male
      Age: 20 to 30
      Vocal range top: D5
      Vocal range bottom: Eb3
      Tanya
      Former Dynamo. Rich, sophisticated, acerbic, funny, and witty. Actress who sings. Must be able to move well. Supporting principal role.
      Gender: Female
      Age: 40 to 50
      Vocal range top: E5
      Vocal range bottom: E3
      Rosie
      Former Dynamo. Now writes for and runs a feminist press. She acts confident, strong, and funny on the outside, but is shy underneath. Kooky and fun, good comic actress, a bit of a clown. Actress who sings. Must be able to move extremely well.
      Supporting principal role.
      Gender: Female
      Age: 40 to 50
      Vocal range top: D5
      Vocal range bottom: E3
      Lisa
      Sophie’s college friend and bridesmaid. Very energetic and kooky. Must be able to dance. Featured ensemble role.
      Gender: Female
      Age: 20 to 25
      Vocal range top: Db5
      Vocal range bottom: G3
      Ali
      Sophie’s college friend and bridesmaid. Impulsive and fun. Should contrast to Lisa and Sophie. Must be able to dance. Featured ensemble role.
      Gender: Female
      Age: 20 to 25
      Vocal range top: D5
      Vocal range bottom: G3
      Pepper
      Barman at Taverna. Helps run the hotel. Charming, loves women, always flirting. Must be able to dance. Acrobatic skills a plus. Featured ensemble role.
      Gender: Male
      Age: 20 to 25
      Vocal range top: F5
      Vocal range bottom: A4
      Eddie
      Another friend of Sky and hotel worker. Laid-back, easygoing. Must be able to dance. Featured ensemble role.
      Gender: Male
      Age: 20 to 25
      Ensemble
      Consists of the Islanders who work at Donna’s
      Wedding-Guests
      Gender: Both
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Firefighters Rescue Dog & A Tortoise Stuck In Tunnel Together Community Resource Fair Daddy’s Girl Sings Find A Penny Pick It Up Lady Gaga & Bradly Cooper Keith Urban Performs at the NHL Stadium Series
Comments