Moonlight Musicals Auditions For Mamma Mia

Audition dates for Mamma Mia!
Friday, March 22: 7pm – 10pm
Saturday, March 23: 10am – 6pm
Call Backs – Saturday, March 23: 6pm
SEND AN EMAIL TO AUDITIONS@MOONLIGHTMUSICALS.
COM
Include up to three available times
- We will contact you with your scheduled appointment
- Arrive 15 minutes before your scheduled time
- Moonlight Musicals Audition Slate:
- Prepare 16 Bars of music
- Bring sheet music for your cut (accompanist provided)
- Prepare a 1 Minute monologue
- Sophie Sheridan
Born and raised on the island. A very special young woman who is determined to find the romance and happiness she feels eluded her mother. Has an adventurous spirit even though she pursues a conventional marriage. Must be able to move extremely well. Principal role.Gender: FemaleAge: 20 to 25Vocal range top: E5Vocal range bottom: F#3Donna SheridanSophie’s mother. After having her daughter (Sophie) at a young age, Donna started working at a Taverna on a remote Greek Island. She now owns and operates that Taverna. She is the former lead singer of Donna and the Dynamos.Gender: FemaleAge: 40 to 50Vocal range top: A5Vocal range bottom: E3Sam CarmichaelMight be Sophie’s father. Left Donna 20 years ago because he was engaged to another woman. Charming, successful architect. Actor who sings. Should be able to move well.Gender: MaleAge: 40 to 50Vocal range top: Ab4Vocal range bottom: D3Bill AustinMight be Sophie’s father. A travel writer with no possessions or strings. Good natured, always ready for adventure. Funny, comedic actor. Should be able to move well. Supporting principal role.Gender: MaleAge: 40 to 50Vocal range top: F#4Vocal range bottom: Bb2Harry BrightMight be Sophie’s father. British financier, wealthy, buttoned-up and conservative, but trying to reconnect with his freer, youthful self. Must do a convincing English accent. An actor who sings. Should be able to move well. Guitar playing ability a plus. Supporting principal role.Gender: MaleAge: 40 to 50Vocal range top: F#4Vocal range bottom: C#3SkySophie’s fiancé. Athletic, attractive – was a successful businessman. Left to help Donna with her taverna and marry Sophie.Gender: MaleAge: 20 to 30Vocal range top: D5Vocal range bottom: Eb3TanyaFormer Dynamo. Rich, sophisticated, acerbic, funny, and witty. Actress who sings. Must be able to move well. Supporting principal role.Gender: FemaleAge: 40 to 50Vocal range top: E5Vocal range bottom: E3RosieFormer Dynamo. Now writes for and runs a feminist press. She acts confident, strong, and funny on the outside, but is shy underneath. Kooky and fun, good comic actress, a bit of a clown. Actress who sings. Must be able to move extremely well.Supporting principal role.Gender: FemaleAge: 40 to 50Vocal range top: D5Vocal range bottom: E3LisaSophie’s college friend and bridesmaid. Very energetic and kooky. Must be able to dance. Featured ensemble role.Gender: FemaleAge: 20 to 25Vocal range top: Db5Vocal range bottom: G3AliSophie’s college friend and bridesmaid. Impulsive and fun. Should contrast to Lisa and Sophie. Must be able to dance. Featured ensemble role.Gender: FemaleAge: 20 to 25Vocal range top: D5Vocal range bottom: G3PepperBarman at Taverna. Helps run the hotel. Charming, loves women, always flirting. Must be able to dance. Acrobatic skills a plus. Featured ensemble role.Gender: MaleAge: 20 to 25Vocal range top: F5Vocal range bottom: A4EddieAnother friend of Sky and hotel worker. Laid-back, easygoing. Must be able to dance. Featured ensemble role.Gender: MaleAge: 20 to 25EnsembleConsists of the Islanders who work at Donna’sWedding-GuestsGender: Both