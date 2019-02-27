Moonlight Musicals Auditions For Mamma Mia

Born and raised on the island. A very special young woman who is determined to find the romance and happiness she feels eluded her mother. Has an adventurous spirit even though she pursues a conventional marriage. Must be able to move extremely well. Principal role.

Gender: Female

Age: 20 to 25

Vocal range top: E5

Vocal range bottom: F#3

Donna Sheridan

Sophie’s mother. After having her daughter (Sophie) at a young age, Donna started working at a Taverna on a remote Greek Island. She now owns and operates that Taverna. She is the former lead singer of Donna and the Dynamos.

Gender: Female

Age: 40 to 50

Vocal range top: A5

Vocal range bottom: E3

Sam Carmichael

Might be Sophie’s father. Left Donna 20 years ago because he was engaged to another woman. Charming, successful architect. Actor who sings. Should be able to move well.

Gender: Male

Age: 40 to 50

Vocal range top: Ab4

Vocal range bottom: D3

Bill Austin

Might be Sophie’s father. A travel writer with no possessions or strings. Good natured, always ready for adventure. Funny, comedic actor. Should be able to move well. Supporting principal role.

Gender: Male

Age: 40 to 50

Vocal range top: F#4

Vocal range bottom: Bb2

Harry Bright

Might be Sophie’s father. British financier, wealthy, buttoned-up and conservative, but trying to reconnect with his freer, youthful self. Must do a convincing English accent. An actor who sings. Should be able to move well. Guitar playing ability a plus. Supporting principal role.

Gender: Male

Age: 40 to 50

Vocal range top: F#4

Vocal range bottom: C#3

Sky

Sophie’s fiancé. Athletic, attractive – was a successful businessman. Left to help Donna with her taverna and marry Sophie.

Gender: Male

Age: 20 to 30

Vocal range top: D5

Vocal range bottom: Eb3

Tanya

Former Dynamo. Rich, sophisticated, acerbic, funny, and witty. Actress who sings. Must be able to move well. Supporting principal role.

Gender: Female

Age: 40 to 50

Vocal range top: E5

Vocal range bottom: E3

Rosie

Former Dynamo. Now writes for and runs a feminist press. She acts confident, strong, and funny on the outside, but is shy underneath. Kooky and fun, good comic actress, a bit of a clown. Actress who sings. Must be able to move extremely well.

Supporting principal role.

Gender: Female

Age: 40 to 50

Vocal range top: D5

Vocal range bottom: E3

Lisa

Sophie’s college friend and bridesmaid. Very energetic and kooky. Must be able to dance. Featured ensemble role.

Gender: Female

Age: 20 to 25

Vocal range top: Db5

Vocal range bottom: G3

Ali

Sophie’s college friend and bridesmaid. Impulsive and fun. Should contrast to Lisa and Sophie. Must be able to dance. Featured ensemble role.

Gender: Female

Age: 20 to 25

Vocal range top: D5

Vocal range bottom: G3

Pepper

Barman at Taverna. Helps run the hotel. Charming, loves women, always flirting. Must be able to dance. Acrobatic skills a plus. Featured ensemble role.

Gender: Male

Age: 20 to 25

Vocal range top: F5

Vocal range bottom: A4

Eddie

Another friend of Sky and hotel worker. Laid-back, easygoing. Must be able to dance. Featured ensemble role.

Gender: Male

Age: 20 to 25

Ensemble

Consists of the Islanders who work at Donna’s

Wedding-Guests

Gender: Both