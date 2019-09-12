Moonlight Musicals Casting Call

christmas dwarf sitting next to fir tree and x-mas decoration in front of bokeh lights

SHOW DATES: November 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, December 1

Children 16 and under may prepare a one minute monologue and 16 bars of music.

Cast of Characters

Buddy

Born a human but raised at the North Pole as a Christmas Elf, Buddy is eager to find his place in the world. He is a child at heart and that child-like curiosity makes him both endearing and gets him into trouble. Gender: Male Age: 25 to 35 Vocal range top: C5 Vocal range bottom: Ab2

Jovie

Buddy’s girlfriend. She works at Macy’s and has a bit of a cynical outlook on life and love because of the men she’s dated. She is caught off guard by Buddy’s genuinely big heart. Gender: Female Age: 25 to 30 Vocal range top: D5 Vocal range bottom: G3

Walter

Buddy’s workaholic father. He is a Children’s book writer, but lacks any of the childlike spirit that Buddy has. He is selfish, tense, and generally angry with life. Gender: Male Age: 55 to 65 Vocal range top: G4 Vocal range bottom: A2

Emily

Walter’s wife. Though she is sweet and willing to take him in, she thinks Buddy is crazy at first. Wishes her husband would spend more time with the family. Gender: Female Age: 40 to 50 Vocal range top: Eb5 Vocal range bottom: F3

Michael

Buddy’s stepbrother who is excited to have a new friend and brother. Unlike his mother, he doesn’t take much convincing to have Christmas spirit, but like his mother, he wishes his father would spend more time with the family. Gender: Male Age: 12 to 16 Vocal range top: G5 Vocal range bottom: F3

Deb

Walter’s secretary. Takes an instant liking to Buddy simply for the novelty of it. Though she aims to please and is a bit of a suck-up, she feels under appreciated. Gender: Female Age: 25 to 55 Vocal range top: Eb5 Vocal range bottom: D4

Manager

A heavy-set manager at Macy’s. He is a good, friendly guy just trying to do his job and get by. Gender: Male Age: 35 to 40 Vocal range top: F#4 Vocal range bottom: B2

Greenway

Walter’s boss. He is what Walter will become if he continues down the path he is on. A tyrannical, workaholic who cares nothing about the people around him or who work for him. Gender: Male Age: 55 to 65

Santa

Just another workingman. Loves his job and Christmas, but also likes to kick-back and watch the game when a rare opportunity arises. A natural storyteller. Gender: Male Age: 65 to 80 Vocal range top: E4 Vocal range bottom: A2

Chadwick

One of Walter’s right-hand men. He is desperate to keep his job, and perhaps the dumber of the two. Gender: Male Age: 40 to 50

Matthews

One of Walter’s right-hand men. He is desperate to keep his job and is the schemer of the two. Gender: Male Age: 35 to 40

Ensemble