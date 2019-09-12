Moonlight Musicals Casting Call
Audition dates for Elf, The Musical
Monday Sept 23 and Tuesday Sept 24, 7-10 pm
Callbacks for Principal Roles:
Thursday Sept 26, 7-10 pm
Moonlight Musicals MAC audition & rehearsal location
2806 Ave A * Lubbock, TX
TO RESERVE AN AUDITION TIME OR FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL
AUDITIONS@MOONLIGHTMUSICALS.COM
SHOW DATES: November 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, December 1
- Include up to three available times
- We will contact you with your scheduled appointment
- Arrive 15 minutes before your scheduled time
- Moonlight Musicals Audition Slate:
- Prepare 30 seconds of music in the style of the show
- Bring sheet music for your cut (accompanist provided)
- Prepare a 2 minute contemporary comedic monologue
Children 16 and under may prepare a one minute monologue and 16 bars of music.
- We are looking for boys, girls and adults of all ages (must be at least 9 years old to audition)
- Rehearsals will begin Monday, October 14
Cast of Characters
Buddy
Born a human but raised at the North Pole as a Christmas Elf, Buddy is eager to find his place in the world. He is a child at heart and that child-like curiosity makes him both endearing and gets him into trouble.
Gender: Male
Age: 25 to 35
Vocal range top: C5
Vocal range bottom: Ab2
Jovie
Buddy’s girlfriend. She works at Macy’s and has a bit of a cynical outlook on life and love because of the men she’s dated. She is caught off guard by Buddy’s genuinely big heart.
Gender: Female
Age: 25 to 30
Vocal range top: D5
Vocal range bottom: G3
Walter
Buddy’s workaholic father. He is a Children’s book writer, but lacks any of the childlike spirit that Buddy has. He is selfish, tense, and generally angry with life.
Gender: Male
Age: 55 to 65
Vocal range top: G4
Vocal range bottom: A2
Emily
Walter’s wife. Though she is sweet and willing to take him in, she thinks Buddy is crazy at first. Wishes her husband would spend more time with the family.
Gender: Female
Age: 40 to 50
Vocal range top: Eb5
Vocal range bottom: F3
Michael
Buddy’s stepbrother who is excited to have a new friend and brother. Unlike his mother, he doesn’t take much convincing to have Christmas spirit, but like his mother, he wishes his father would spend more time with the family.
Gender: Male
Age: 12 to 16
Vocal range top: G5
Vocal range bottom: F3
Deb
Walter’s secretary. Takes an instant liking to Buddy simply for the novelty of it. Though she aims to please and is a bit of a suck-up, she feels under appreciated.
Gender: Female
Age: 25 to 55
Vocal range top: Eb5
Vocal range bottom: D4
Manager
A heavy-set manager at Macy’s. He is a good, friendly guy just trying to do his job and get by.
Gender: Male
Age: 35 to 40
Vocal range top: F#4
Vocal range bottom: B2
Greenway
Walter’s boss. He is what Walter will become if he continues down the path he is on. A tyrannical, workaholic who cares nothing about the people around him or who work for him.
Gender: Male
Age: 55 to 65
Santa
Just another workingman. Loves his job and Christmas, but also likes to kick-back and watch the game when a rare opportunity arises. A natural storyteller.
Gender: Male
Age: 65 to 80
Vocal range top: E4
Vocal range bottom: A2
Chadwick
One of Walter’s right-hand men. He is desperate to keep his job, and perhaps the dumber of the two.
Gender: Male
Age: 40 to 50
Matthews
One of Walter’s right-hand men. He is desperate to keep his job and is the schemer of the two.
Gender: Male
Age: 35 to 40
Ensemble
Mrs. Claus, Elves, Charlie, Shwanda, Mr. Narwhal, Teenager, Employees, Security Guard 1&2, Customer 1&2, Saleswoman, Store Elf 1&2, Fake Santa 1&2&3, Boy, Mother, Policeman 1&2, Sarah, Jim, Vendor, Waitress, Charlotte, Man, Woman