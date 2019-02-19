Moonlight Musicals Needs Your Acting Skills
By mudflap
|
Feb 19, 2019 @ 9:37 AM

Auditions for Annie!

  • Include up to three available times
  • We will contact you with your scheduled appointment
  • Arrive 15 minutes before your scheduled time
  • Moonlight Musicals Audition Slate:
    • Prepare 16 Bars of music
    • Bring sheet music for your cut (accompanist provided)
    • Prepare a 1 Minute monologue
Audition dates for Annie
Thursday, February 28: 7pm – 10pm
Friday, March 1: 7pm – 10pm
Saturday, March 2: 10am – 6pm
Friday, March 8: 7pm – 10pm

Note our new phone number:

806-722-0556
