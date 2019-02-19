Moonlight Musicals Needs Your Acting Skills

Auditions for Annie!
SEND AN EMAIL TO AUDITIONS@MOONLIGHTMUSICALS.
COM
- Include up to three available times
- We will contact you with your scheduled appointment
- Arrive 15 minutes before your scheduled time
- Moonlight Musicals Audition Slate:
- Prepare 16 Bars of music
- Bring sheet music for your cut (accompanist provided)
- Prepare a 1 Minute monologue
Audition dates for Annie
Thursday, February 28: 7pm – 10pm
Friday, March 1: 7pm – 10pm
Saturday, March 2: 10am – 6pm
Friday, March 8: 7pm – 10pm
Note our new phone number:
806-722-0556
MOONLIGHT MUSICALS, moonlightmusicalsinf
o@gmail.com