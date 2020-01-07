Moonlight Musicals Presents : Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”
ANAHEIM, CA - NOVEMBER 13: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, Jason Derulo performs during a taping of "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" at Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Walt Disneyland on November 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California. "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" airs on November 30, 2017. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks via Getty Images)
Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”
Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab
February 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16
Friday & Saturday evenings
Doors open at 6:30 pm | Showtime 7:00 pm
Sunday afternoons
Doors open at 1:30 pm | Showtime 2:00 pm
Lubbock Memorial Civic Center
TICKET PRICING
ADULTS – $25*, $45* and $60*
CHILDREN (2 – 12) – $20*, $25*, $35*
*includes Select-A-Seat fees