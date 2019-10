Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and MuseumSunday night at the Country Music Hall of Fame’s annual Medallion Ceremony at Nashville’s CMA Theater, Trisha Yearwood brought the house down with a soul-stirring performance of Brooks & Dunn’s 2005 hit, “Believe,” right before Reba McEntire officially inducted Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn into the Hall.

