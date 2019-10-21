More from the Hall: Marty and Travis are Outlaws, while Reba puts some soul into the “Circle”

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and MuseumSunday night’s annual Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum boasted big-name performances from Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, and Trisha Yearwood, all paying tribute to new inductees Brooks & Dunn. But there were also some other big moments during the event, held inside the CMA Theater in Nashville.

Nineties duet partners Travis Tritt and Marty Stuart reunited to summon the spirit of Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings on “Good Hearted Woman,” which they sang as a tribute to former RCA Nashville head Jerry Bradley. The son of revered producer Owen Bradley was one of the forces behind that number one from 1975, as well as country music’s famed Outlaw movement.

And just moments after officially inducting her pals Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn into the Hall of Fame, Reba McEntire returned to the stage to close out the night — as is customary — with the traditional tune “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” She teamed up with respected background vocalists the McCrary Sisters for one of the best versions of the classic tune in recent memory.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.