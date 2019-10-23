“More Than a Memory:” A&E releases trailer for ‘Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On’ documentary

ABC/Image Group LAA&E has unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming documentary Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On, chronicling the illustrious career of Garth Brooks and offering an intimate look at the person behind the stardom.

The trailer shows clips of Garth performing on stage from dive bars to stadiums, shaking hands and signing autographs for fans. It also offers a glimpse behind the scenes, with photos of Garth in his youth before he became a music icon, and his early days of fatherhood. We also see shots of his home life, throwing logs on an outdoor fire pit and going back to visit his hometown of Yukon, Oklahoma.

The two-part special also features interviews with Trisha Yearwood, George Strait, Keith Urban, James Taylor and more, in addition to the superstar himself reflecting on his life and career. It also incorporates footage from Garth’s record-breaking Stadium Tour and intimate Dive Bar Tour.

The documentary is part of a week-long event on A&E called “Garth Week” that includes a special airing of Garth Brooks: Yankee Stadium Live that was originally released in 2016.

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On airs across two nights on A&E on December 2 and 3 at 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.