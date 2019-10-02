More than a memory: Garth Brooks to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

ABC/Image Group LAGarth Brooks has won nearly every music award you can think of, but now it’s been announced that he’ll be receiving a truly prestigious honor.

The superstar has been named as the youngest recipient ever of the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. He’ll receive the award at a tribute concert in Washington, D.C. in March 2020. The Gershwin Prize is awarded to a living artist’s lifetime achievement in elevating the art of song. Past recipients include Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel and Stevie Wonder.

The award is named after George and Ira Gershwin, the iconic team of brothers who wrote and composed theater classics such as Porgy and Bess. George also penned An American in Paris and Ira contributed to the soundtrack of the 1954 version of A Star is Born starring Judy Garland.

“An award is only as good as the names on it,” Garth says. “First off, for any musician, the name Gershwin says it all. Add to Ira’s and George’s names the names of the past recipients, and you have an award of the highest honor. I am truly humbled.”

The concert, which will feature other artists performing Garth’s songs, will air on PBS in spring 2020.

