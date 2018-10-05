MoreThanPinkHero: Jason Aldean passes the $4 million mark raising money for breast cancer

ABC/Image Group LAWednesday night in Music City, Jason Aldean and his fans contributed nearly $460,000 to Susan G. Komen Central Tennessee to help in the fight against breast cancer. Since 2004, the three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year has given a total of more than $4.1 million to the cause.

It’s an issue the Georgia native became passionate about after losing a close friend to the disease, just as his career was starting to take off.

“I’ve witnessed first-hand how much this horrible disease impacts women and their families,” Jason says. “My fans know how important it is to me to be part of this fight and they’re a big reason we’re able to contribute so much to Komen each year.”

Jason donates a portion of his show revenues throughout the year to the cause, in addition to hosting an annual Concert for the Cure. This year, it was at his downtown Nashville hot spot — Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar — for the first time.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.