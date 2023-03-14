96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Morgan Evans announces new song, “On My Own Again”

March 14, 2023 2:00PM CDT
Morgan Evans is slated to release a new song, “On My Own Again,” on Friday, March 17.

Composed by Morgan with Zach KaleGeoff Warburton and producer Chris DeStefano, the track is the follow-up to his 2022 viral single, “Over For You.”

Though not much is known about the song yet, a press release from Morgan’s label home, Warner Music Nashville, teased a lyric: “If forever’s gonna end like that, I guess I’d better start the rest of my life like the best time’s up around the bend. Oh, on my own again…”

It seems safe to say that this release will be another deeply personal one for the Australia-born country singer. 

On the touring front, Morgan just wrapped up his co-headlining U.K. Day Drunk Me tour with Mitchell Tenpenny. Later this month, he will open for Brett Young on his 5 Tour 3 2 1 trek in the U.S. For a full list of dates and to get tickets, visit Morgan’s website.

