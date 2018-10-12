Morgan Evans: Debut Album Today
By Kris Mason
|
Oct 12, 2018 @ 11:12 AM

Morgan Evans releases his full-length debut album, Things That We Drink To, today.

He and producer Chris DeStefano played every instrument heard on the album, but Morgan is modest about his musicianship.

Morgan Evans on playing the instruments on his new album, Things That We Drink To:

“I played piano for the first time on this record. I did grow up playing piano. We’re in Nashville, right? When you say you play something there’s a certain standard that you’re held to. I feel like.  I’m definitely a guitar and singing guy.”

https://newsprep.s3.amazonaws.com/media/audio/2018-10/Morgan%20Evans%20on%20playing%20instruments%20on%20album%201012%20RY.mp3

He’s currently opening Chris Young’s Losing Sleep tour and here’s what’s cool about Morgan Evans is not only is he a great musician, he wrote every single song on this album.  That’s impressive!  He features his wife, Kelsea Ballerini,   on the song “Dance With Me”.

