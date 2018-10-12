Morgan Evans: Debut Album Today

Morgan Evans releases his full-length debut album, Things That We Drink To, today.

He and producer Chris DeStefano played every instrument heard on the album, but Morgan is modest about his musicianship.

Morgan Evans on playing the instruments on his new album, Things That We Drink To: “I played piano for the first time on this record. I did grow up playing piano. We’re in Nashville, right? When you say you play something there’s a certain standard that you’re held to. I feel like. I’m definitely a guitar and singing guy.”

https://newsprep.s3.amazonaws.com/media/audio/2018-10/Morgan%20Evans%20on%20playing%20instruments%20on%20album%201012%20RY.mp3