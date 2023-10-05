96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Morgan Evans’ new song will interpolate John Denver’s hit

October 5, 2023 12:15PM CDT
Share
ABC

Morgan Evans is set to drop his new song, “Thank God She’s a Country Girl,” on Friday, October 6.

The track, which Morgan wrote with Jesse Frasure, puts a fresh spin on John Denver‘s 1975 hit “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.”

“Making this song has just been pure fun from start to finish. It was an absolute pleasure to rework such a classic song and, with the approval of John Martin Sommers, the writer of ‘Thank God I’m a Country Boy,’” Morgan says of John, who also receives a writer credit on the reimagined tune.

“I’m stoked to put this one out into the world! I hope it puts a smile on your face and gets your feet moving wherever in the world you are!” he adds.

A preview clip of “Thank God She’s a Country Girl” is now up on Morgan’s Instagram.

Morgan kicks off his headlining Life Upside Down Tour in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday, October 5. For tickets, visit Morgan’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

All I Need Is YouChris Janson
6:58pm
Better ManLittle Big Town
6:54pm
Fast CarLuke Combs
6:45pm
Chasin YouMorgan Wallen
6:42pm
Light On In The KitchenAshley Mcbryde
6:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Oklahoma Police Call Out Jelly Roll After He Honors Fallen Officer
2

Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton 'Has Changed My Life'
3

Kraft Mac & Cheese, Oscar Mayer, And Claussen Launch New Halloween Gummies
4

Lubbock Fire Rescue – Arson Arrest
5

Big 12 announces 2024 men’s basketball schedule