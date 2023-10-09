Morgan Evans’ “Thank God She’s a Country Girl” reworks a John Denver classic

If you’ve heard Morgan Evans‘ “Thank God She’s a Country Girl,” you’d probably find it somewhat familiar.

That’s because his latest track offers a fresh interpolation on John Denver‘s 1975 hit “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.”

“Making this song has just been pure fun from start to finish. It was an absolute pleasure to rework such a classic song and, with the approval of John Martin Sommers, the writer of ‘Thank God I’m A Country Boy,’” says Morgan, who co-wrote the song with Jesse Frasure. John is also credited as a songwriter on Morgan’s tune.

“I’m stoked to put this one out into the world! I hope it puts a smile on your face and gets your feet moving wherever in the world you are!” he shares.

Morgan’s currently on the road on his Life Upside Down Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit Morgan’s website.

