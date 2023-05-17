96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Morgan Evans unveils summer tour dates

May 17, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Share
ABC

Morgan Evans has announced the first leg of his stateside Life Upside Down Tour this summer.

The first show kicks off in Rogers, Minnesota, on June 16, with stops in states such as New Jersey and Delaware on later dates.

Morgan’s headlining trek is named after his latest EP, Life Upside Down, which features the pensive single “Over For You.”

This summer, Morgan will also join Billy Currington on select dates of his tour.

For the full list of dates and to get tickets, visit Morgan’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Burnin It DownJason Aldean
4:01pm
I Dont Know About YouChris Lane
3:57pm
TouchJosh Abbott Band
3:54pm
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard/florida-georgia Line
3:47pm
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
3:44pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Combs' Wife Explains Why They Still Live In A Two-Bedroom House
2

Dr Travis Taylor on Unidentified Flying Objects
3

Kane Brown Is Planning A Break From Music To Focus On Acting
4

Why Luke Combs Couldn't Sing The Song He Wrote For Gabby Barrett Himself
5

Morgan Wallen Cancels 6 Weeks Of Shows After 'Bad News' From Doctors