96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Morgan Wallen adds second night to Tennessee homecoming show

July 18, 2024 10:00AM CDT
Share
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Morgan Wallen has added a second show to his Neyland Stadium homecoming concert in Knoxville, Tennessee.

It’s slated for Sept. 22 and will follow night one’s show on Sept. 20.

Both events are part of Morgan’s ongoing One Night at a Time Tour, which has taken him across the country and overseas.

You can grab tickets to Morgan’s Sept. 22 hometown show starting Thursday at 11 a.m. ET at morganwallen.com.

Morgan’s currently #1 and #2 on the country charts with the ERNEST-assisted “Cowgirls” and his hit collab with Post Malone“I Had Some Help.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

BluebonnetsAaron Watson
4:18pm
Last NightMorgan Wallen
4:11pm
Texas (When I Die)Tanya Tucker
4:07pm
She'S Somebody'S DaughterDrew Baldridge
4:03pm
Beer Never Broke My HeartLuke Combs
4:00pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Vanished Icons: Orange County’s Forgotten Landmarks
2

City to Test Outdoor Warning System Sirens This Friday
3

Leprino Foods Informational Sessions
4

City to Move Food Truck, Mobile Food Vendor Inspections to New Location
5

John Oates on 'Reunion'