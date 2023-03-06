Morgan Wallen breaks attendance record with free Nashville show

ABC

Morgan Wallen celebrated the release of his third album, One Thing at a Time, with a free show in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The high-energy show, which was livestreamed to fans around the world, boasted an in-person attendance of 19,292 people, setting an all-time high record attendance for the arena, according to the arena’s EVP of entertainment and venues, David Kells.

Morgan’s 22-song set included new tracks “Keith Whitley,” “Dying Man,” “I Wrote The Book” and “180 (Lifestyle),” as well as his hits “Whiskey Glasses,” “You Proof,” “Chasin’ You,” “More Than My Hometown” and “The Way I Talk.”

Morgan will kick off his One Night At A Time World Tour in Auckland, New Zealand, on March 15. The global trek will also include a just-announced one-night-only show at London’s The O2 Arena on December 3. Fan club presales for this show start on Tuesday, March 7, with general sales opening Thursday, March 9, at Morgan’s website.

Morgan’s new album, One Thing at a Time, is out now.

