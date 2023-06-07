Morgan Wallen ‘cleared to talk and sing’ after weeks-long vocal rest

Morgan Wallen is back!

The country star, who had been on a weeks-long vocal rest, announced Tuesday that he was given the green light to “talk and sing” again.

Sharing a picture of himself on a boat, Wallen wrote, “The doc cleared me to talk and sing… we back.”

The news comes after the 29-year-old was put on vocal rest after injuring his vocal cords in early May, which resulted in six weeks of shows being rescheduled.

“I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday,” he said in a May 9 Instagram post. “After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible. So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma.”

“Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that’s what I’m going to do,” the “Last Night” singer continued.

