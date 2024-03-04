96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Morgan Wallen drops surprise new song + more from ‘Abbey Road Sessions’

March 4, 2024 11:05AM CST
Share
Rich Polk/NBC

Morgan Wallen has surprised-dropped a seven-video YouTube series, Abbey Road Sessions.

The collection comprises in-studio performances he recorded while he was in London. 

“Recorded a new song, some favorites, and a cover with my band in London at @abbeyroadstudios – you can find them on my YouTube now!” Morgan shares on Instagram.

Among the videos are an unreleased new song, “Lies Lies Lies,” and a cover of rock band Nothing But Thieves“Graveyard Whistling.”

Additionally, Morgan recently teased on Instagram that he’s back in the recording studio working on new music with longtime collaborator and producer Joey Moi.

Morgan’s latest album is 2023’s One Thing At A Time. He’s currently #5 and #8 on the country charts with his collab with Thomas Rhett“Mamaw’s House,” and the Eric Church-assisted “Man Made a Bar.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Brand New ManBrooks & Dunn
10:36am
World On FireNate Smith
10:29am
Drunk On YouLuke Bryan
10:26am
Where The Wild Things AreLuke Combs
10:22am
7 SummersMorgan Wallen
10:18am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Woman to Become First Person to Marry AI-Generated Hologram
2

Jon Pardi's Daughter Turns One: 'Still Can't Believe You're Ours'
3

Garth Brooks Invites Travis Kelce To Sing 'Friends In Low Places' At His Bar's Grand Opening
4

Toby Keith Just Had His Biggest Song Sales Week Ever
5

What being a journalist means to me