96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Morgan Wallen Gives Fans A Life Update

June 20, 2024 9:59AM CDT
Share
Morgan Wallen Gives Fans A Life Update
Getty Images

After his arrest back in April, Morgan Wallen has been laying low, but he has finally hopped back on Instagram to give fans a life update.

He said, “I’ve been in the studio for the past couple days, and I was just thinking I haven’t been on here to let y’all know or give y’all an update in a long time. So, uh, here I am.”

He continued, “I’ve really just been hanging with my kid, making music, golfing, swimming, but mostly just laying low and staying out of trouble.”

He also added that the song “Lies, Lies Lie, ” which fans have been begging him to release, will “be out soon.”

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Small Town Saturday NightHal Ketchum
3:43pm
Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
3:39pm
Die A Happy ManThomas Rhett
3:36pm
CowgirlsMorgan Wallen Ft. Ernest
3:28pm
YoungKenny Chesney
3:24pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Rebecca Quin on Becoming Becky Lynch “The Man”
2

Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO Open Up About IVF Journey
3

Granger Smith's Wife Amber Shares Tribute to Son River 5 Years After He Drowned in Family Pool
4

Luke Combs Announces Surprise Album Drop
5

Carrie Underwood Falls Off Stage During Concert