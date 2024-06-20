Morgan Wallen Gives Fans A Life Update

After his arrest back in April, Morgan Wallen has been laying low, but he has finally hopped back on Instagram to give fans a life update.

He said, “I’ve been in the studio for the past couple days, and I was just thinking I haven’t been on here to let y’all know or give y’all an update in a long time. So, uh, here I am.”

He continued, “I’ve really just been hanging with my kid, making music, golfing, swimming, but mostly just laying low and staying out of trouble.”

He also added that the song “Lies, Lies Lie, ” which fans have been begging him to release, will “be out soon.”