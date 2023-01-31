Morgan Wallen heads to grandma’s house for new album

Big Loud/Mercury

The cover of Morgan Wallen‘s new album shows him standing outside his late grandmother’s house in his hometown of Sneedville, Tennessee.

“My Mamaw Boots helped raise me,” he explains. “I had such a special bond with her, so I wanted to honor her with this new record.”

Morgan also showcases some of his other influences on One Thing at a Time, which arrives March 3: he works The Allman Brothers‘ “Midnight Rider” into the track “Everything I Love” and samples Young Thug‘s “Lifestyle” on “180 (Lifestyle).”

Quite a few cuts from the gargantuan 36-song album are already out: “Last Night,” “Everything I Love” and “I Wrote the Book” came out Monday. The record also includes Morgan’s chart-topping “You Proof,” as well as his top-five “Thought You Should Know.”

