Morgan Wallen helps Miranda Lambert land first #1 as a writer
February 28, 2023 10:35AM CST
As Morgan Wallen spends his second week at #1 with his latest hit, he’s helping Miranda Lambert accomplish a career first.
“Congrats @morganwallen on your number 1 song ‘Thought You Should Know,’” Miranda shared on her socials, along with a photo of her with Morgan and co-writer Nicolle Galyon. “Proud to be a writer on a song about your mama!”
“This is the first number 1 song I’ve ever had as a writer,” she went on to say. “We did good that day y’all. Cheers friends.”
Morgan’s new album, One Thing at a Time, drops Friday, while Miranda resumes her Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood on March 24.
