      Weather Alert

Morgan Wallen joins stacked lineup for Johnny Cash-focused charity event Cash Fest

Nov 6, 2019 @ 2:30pm

YouTubeMorgan Wallen and Hardy are the latest additions to the lineup of Cash Fest, a November 10 charity concert celebrating the music of country legend Johnny Cash

The event is being held in conjunction with the release of the YouTube Originals documentary The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, which drops on November 11. Taking Johnny’s pivotal concert at Folsom Prison and its subsequent live album as its starting point, the documentary offer an in-depth look into the career and personal life of one of country music’s most unforgettable artists.

Stars already announced for the Cash Fest lineup include Little Big TownKassi AshtonDevin DawsonElle King and many more. Proceeds from all ticket sales will benefit MusiCares, which helps musicians in times of need. Tickets to Cash Fest are on sale now.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Is the Woodrow Haunted Manor REALLY HAUNTED?
Team KLLL
National Dive Bar Day
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Recent JMM Podcasts