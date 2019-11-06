Morgan Wallen joins stacked lineup for Johnny Cash-focused charity event Cash Fest

YouTubeMorgan Wallen and Hardy are the latest additions to the lineup of Cash Fest, a November 10 charity concert celebrating the music of country legend Johnny Cash.

The event is being held in conjunction with the release of the YouTube Originals documentary The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, which drops on November 11. Taking Johnny’s pivotal concert at Folsom Prison and its subsequent live album as its starting point, the documentary offer an in-depth look into the career and personal life of one of country music’s most unforgettable artists.

Stars already announced for the Cash Fest lineup include Little Big Town, Kassi Ashton, Devin Dawson, Elle King and many more. Proceeds from all ticket sales will benefit MusiCares, which helps musicians in times of need. Tickets to Cash Fest are on sale now.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.