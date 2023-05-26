96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Morgan Wallen + Lil Durk reunite on “Stand By Me”

May 26, 2023 12:40PM CDT
Morgan Wallen has joined rapper Lil Durk on his song “Stand By Me.”

Featured on Lil Durk’s new album, Almost Healed, the spirited country-trap tune opens with Morgan’s signature vocal delivery, before Lil Durk arrives in the first verse. 

“If tomorrow I lost it all/ And everything that I have was gone/ When there’s nobody else to call/ Would you stand by me? Would you stand by me?” Morgan sings over steady synth-pop beats.

This marks the second time the singers have collaborated on a song, with the first being 2021’s “Broadway Girls.”

Morgan’s hit single “Last Night” is currently sitting at the top of the country charts.

