Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Bailey Zimmerman among Billboard’s 2023 top country artists

November 30, 2023 11:50AM CST
Billboard has released its year-end charts and revealed 2023’s top country artists.

On the all-genre charts, Morgan Wallen‘s “Last Night” and One Thing At A Time sit atop the Hot 100 songs and Billboard 200 album charts, respectively. Morgan is also the second top artist across all formats, behind Taylor Swift.

In terms of country-specific charts, the top 10 Country Airplay artists are Morgan, Luke CombsBailey Zimmerman, Jelly RollLainey WilsonJordan DavisTyler HubbardKane BrownJason Aldean and Cole Swindell.

Morgan’s “Last Night,” Bailey’s “Rock and a Hard Place,” Tyler’s “Dancin’ in the Country,” Luke’s cover of Tracy Chapman‘s “Fast Car” and Jelly’s “Need a Favor” are the top five songs on the 2023 year-end Country Airplay songs chart. 

For the full list of year-end stats, check out the November 24 issue of Billboard Country Update.

