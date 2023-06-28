96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Morgan Wallen + Luke Combs lead Billboard’s Hot 100 chart

June 28, 2023 11:30AM CDT
Share

For the first time in 42 years, two country songs are helming the top spots on Billboard‘s all-genre Hot 100 chart.

Morgan Wallen‘s “Last Night” reigns at #1 for its 12th week, while Luke Combs‘ cover of Tracy Chapman‘s “Fast Car” rises from #3 to #2. 

According to Billboard, the last time country songs took the top two spots on its Hot 100 chart was on the chart dated March 7, 1981, when Eddie Rabbitt’s “I Love a Rainy Night” and Dolly Parton‘s “9 to 5”  took the #1 and #2 positions, respectively.

Congratulations to Morgan and Luke on this record-breaking achievement. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Just Got Started Lovin YouJames Otto
6:59pm
But I Got A Beer In My HandLuke Bryan
6:56pm
Blue Aint Your ColorKeith Urban
6:53pm
Blue Aint Your ColorKeith Urban
6:53pm
Last NightMorgan Wallen
6:45pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Chris Young teases new song “coming soon”
2

Luke Bryan unites a military couple onstage
3

Jelly Roll’s grateful for his country music friends, including Lainey + Cody
4

Doctors Remove "World's Largest Kidney Stone"
5

Lubbock’s Top 10… Affordable Things to Do with Kids this Summer