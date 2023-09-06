96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Morgan Wallen + Luke Combs top Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart

September 6, 2023 12:15PM CDT
Share

Country music’s reign on all-genre charts continues. 

Morgan Wallen‘s “Last Night” and Luke Combs‘ “Fast Car” have earned the top two spots on Billboard‘s 2023 Songs of the Summer chart, with Morgan at #1.

According to Billboard, this is the first time since 1974 that a country song has topped the all-genre Songs of the Summer chart, with John Denver‘s “Annie’s Song” being the previous chart-topper.

Also on Billboard‘s Songs of the Summer list this year are tracks by Taylor SwiftMiley Cyrus and more. 2022’s Songs of the Summer chart was previously ruled by Harry Style‘s “As It Was.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Girl I Know A GuyAlex Miller
12:26am
Somewhere With YouKenny Chesney
12:23am
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
12:20am
Wine CountryHannah Ellis
12:16am
Rich Men North Of RichmondOliver Anthony
12:13am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

The 1st Annual Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Jelly Roll Eating Challenge for Jelly Roll Tickets
2

Pete Christy stops in discussing week 1 in West Texas High School Football
3

Boosting the Frenship Band Boosters Fundraiser THIS Wednesday Night
4

Texas Tech drops first game of season in Red Raider Classic opener
5

Behind 'Hide or Seek': Dan DiDio's Insights on Superpower