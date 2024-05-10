96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Morgan Wallen + Post Malone offer “Help” in feel-good collab

May 10, 2024 11:58AM CDT
Courtesy of Mercury Records/REPUBLIC/Big Loud Records

The hotly anticipated Post Malone and Morgan Wallen collab, “I Had Some Help,” has arrived.

Posty and Morgan penned the anthemic track with ERNESTAshley Gorley, Louis Bell, Ryan Vojtesak, Chandler Paul Walters and Hoskins, and it’s a feel-good number celebrating camaraderie.

“I had some help/ It ain’t like I can make this kinda mess all by myself/ Don’t act like you ain’t help me pull that bottle off the shelf/ Been deep in every weekend if you couldn’t tell/ They say, ‘Teamwork makes the dream work’/ Hell, I had some help,” goes the upbeat chorus.

The accompanying music video brings the high-energy friendship tune to life as Posty and Morgan party it up and get a little mischievous with their antics. Hey, “teamwork makes the dream work,” come hell or high water, right?

“I Had Some Help” previews Posty’s forthcoming debut country album, slated for release this year.

While you wait for it, check out “I Had Some Help” wherever you listen to music.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

