96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Morgan Wallen + Post Malone share title + release date of collab

May 3, 2024 11:30AM CDT
Share
Disney/Frank Micelotta

We knew Morgan Wallen and Post Malone recently collaborated on a song, but now, we officially have a title and release date.

The song’s called “I Had Some Help,” and it’s dropping on Friday, May 10.

Posty shared the news via a joint Instagram post featuring a playful photo of Morgan and him making a heart with their hands.

Fans got a snippet of “I Had Some Help” in March via Posty’s Instagram Reel, which showed him listening to the unreleased collab in the studio.

You can presave “I Had Some Help” now to hear it as soon as it arrives. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

The PainterCody Johnson
1:34pm
Any Man Of MineShania Twain
1:30pm
Back Then Right NowTyler Hubbard
1:23pm
Lot Of Leavin Left To DoDierks Bentley
1:20pm
Shes Somebodys DaughterDrew Baldridge
1:16pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Blake Shelton Says Being Stepdad To Gwen Stefani's Three Sons Has Changed Him in 'Every Possible Way'
2

John Ondrasik Explores the Music Matters Challenge
3

Brent Underwood's Expedition into "Ghost Town Living"
4

'Lost' Johnny Cash Album To Be Released
5

Luke Bryan Falls Hard Onstage, Laughs It Off