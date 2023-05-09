96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Morgan Wallen reschedules shows after reinjuring vocal cords, put on vocal rest by doctors

May 9, 2023 1:20PM CDT
Rich Polk/NBC

Morgan Wallen has rescheduled six weeks of shows after reinjuring his vocal cords and being put on vocal rest by doctors.

The country superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 9, to share the update with fans.

“I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday. After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible. So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma,” Morgan says. “Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

“I also tore my LAT while we were in Australia, I’ve been trying to work through that quietly, but this time off is going to help me get that back right, as well,” he shares. “We are working on rescheduling all the dates during this timeframe. We’ve almost got that done but some of them are pending, so I’ll keep you updated. I won’t be able to make these festivals that I have during this timeframe, but we are going to make those right next year.”

Morgan will not be appearing at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards or the May 10 ACM Lifting Lives LIVE: Morgan Wallen & Friends event, but urged fans to attend “for a great cause.”

“They told me that if I do this the right way, I’ll get back to 100%, and they also said that if I don’t listen and I keep singing, then I’ll permanently damage my voice,” notes Morgan.

To watch Morgan’s full announcement video, visit his Instagram.

