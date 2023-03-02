96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Morgan Wallen will play free acoustic concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena

March 2, 2023 9:49AM CST
Share
Morgan Wallen will play free acoustic concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena

Big Loud

Morgan Wallen will celebrate the release of his album One Thing at a Time on Friday, March 3, with a free concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Area. 

“I’m gonna do acoustic … everyone’s asking me why I’m not doing a Tennessee show. I’m doing one now,” Wallen told fans in his surprise announcement Thursday morning. 

One Thing at a Time drops Friday and will include Morgan’s current chart-topping single, “Thought You Should Know.”

Tickets to Morgan’s one-of-a-kind album release concert can be collected in person at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville, with an allowance of only two tickets per person. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. CT on Friday, and the special acoustic show will start at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

I Wish Grandpas Never DiedRiley Green
1:24pm
Water Under The BridgeSam Hunt
1:21pm
American KidsKenny Chesney
1:14pm
Something In The OrangeZach Bryan
1:10pm
Good DirectionsBilly Currington
1:06pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

KLLL is Listening to YOU!
2

Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Best—And Worst—Parts About Working With Blake Shelton
3

Get Signed Up at Ron Hoover RV to Win A Trip to See Morgan Wallen in Austin
4

Chase Stokes Opens Up About How He Feels About Kelsea Ballerini
5

6 Grocery Items Surging in Price Right Now