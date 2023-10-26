Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan, Luke Combs among 2023 ‘Billboard’ Music Awards finalists

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards finalists have been announced, and country superstars Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan and Luke Combs are among the top finalists.

Morgan, Zach and Luke have notched 17, 14 and 10 nominations, respectively. Taylor Swift leads the pack of multigenre finalists with 20 nods.

Other country singers with nominations include Bailey Zimmerman, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney and Oliver Anthony Music, Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band.

This year, the BBMAs are offering a fresh take on the awards show concept. Set for November 19, the show will roll out performances and awards presentations across the BBMAs and Billboard social media accounts as well as via BBMAs.watch.

This is all in collaboration with Spotify Fans First, with the goal of bringing fans closer to their favorite music artists. These performances and awards presentations will take place in various locations across the globe.

“We’ve heard the fans loud and clear, and we’re excited to meet them where they are, and everywhere they want to consume music and content,” Maddy Mesevage, SVP of marketing at Dick Clark Productions, said in a statement.

“This year’s show is an epic celebration of the fans who propelled their favorite artists to the top of the Billboard charts,” she adds. “To thank them, we are thrilled to work with Spotify and the artists themselves to offer their most loyal fans an experience they’ll never forget.”

To view the full list of finalists for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, visit billboardmusicawards.com.

