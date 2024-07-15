96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Morgan Wallen’s “coming home” with Tennessee stadium show

July 15, 2024 10:15AM CDT
Share
Rich Polk/NBC

Morgan Wallen is bringing his One Night at a Time Tour home to Tennessee. 

The hometown show‘s slated for Sept. 22 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

HARDY and ERNEST will serve as opening acts.

“I’ve had the honor of playing in a lot of college, MLB and NFL stadiums the past two years, but getting to play to my hometown at Neyland Stadium, nothing tops this for a boy from East Tennessee,” shares Morgan, who grew up in Sneedville, Tennessee, before moving to Knoxville in his teenage years.

You can grab tickets beginning Wednesday at morganwallen.com.

On the music front, Morgan’s currently #1 and #2 on the country charts with the Post Malone-assisted “I Had Some Help” and ERNEST-featured “Cowgirls,” respectively.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

When She Says BabyJason Aldean
6:58pm
Think I'M In Love With YouChris Stapleton
6:54pm
HurricaneLuke Combs
6:51pm
Love You, Miss You, Mean ItLuke Bryan
6:43pm
Miles On ItKane Brown
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Travel Tips For 4th Of July Weekend
2

From Holograms to Human Characters: A Chat with Robert Picardo
3

Inside "The Bright Side": Danielle Robay and Simone Boyce
4

HEART – Oct. 2 Lubbock Concert Postponed
5

City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission to Hold Joint Unified Development Code Public Hearing