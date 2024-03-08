96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Morgan Wallen’s headed to London’s Hyde Park

March 8, 2024 11:55AM CST
Morgan Wallen is set to perform at London’s historic Hyde Park on July 4. 

The announcement arrives after Morgan rolled out Abbey Road Sessions on YouTube to celebrate the first anniversary of his chart-topping album, One Thing At A Time.

“Last fall was my first time in the U.K. and man, I loved it,” says Morgan. “I saw so much while I was there, and the people were incredible.”

Of his upcoming one-night-only show, he adds, “To play where legendary artists like Pink Floyd and The Rolling Stones have played is a huge honor for me and my band, and we can’t wait to be back.”

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 13, at 10 a.m. GMT at bst-hydepark.com.

Morgan’s latest single from One Thing At A Time, “Man Made a Bar” with Eric Church, is #6 and ascending the country charts.

