Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” reigns at number one

June 6, 2023 1:15PM CDT
Morgan Wallen‘s “Last Night” is number one on the Mediabase Country chart for a second week.

The song rose to the top of the chart last week, with Morgan’s concurrent single, “One Thing at a Time,” sitting in the top 10. The latter track is number six this week.

“Last Night” is also a 17-week and nine-week chart-topper on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and all-genre Hot 100 charts, respectively. 

