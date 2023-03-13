96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time had a massive debut week

March 13, 2023 2:00PM CDT
Share
Rich Polk/NBC

The first-week sales numbers are in for Morgan Wallen‘s One Thing at a Time.

The 36-song record debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 Albums chart dated March 18, with a total of 501,000 equivalent album units sold in the United States in the week ending March 9. According to Billboard, 76% of its sales were driven by streaming.

The tracks on One Thing at a Time collectively garnered 498.28 million on-demand official streams in the U.S. during its debut week, making it the fifth-largest streaming week ever for any album and the biggest ever for a country album.

Most recently, Morgan’s latest radio single, “Thought You Should Know,” held steady at number one on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart for three consecutive weeks.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Break Up In A Small TownSam Hunt
10:59am
Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard/florida-georgia Line
10:56am
BluebonnetsAaron Watson
10:47am
Handle On YouParker Mccollum
10:44am
Head Over BootsJon Pardi
10:41am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Miranda Lambert Earns First Number One As Songwriter Thanks To Morgan Wallen
2

TrueNorth Steel to Launch New Production Line in Lubbock, TX
3

Kane Brown Has Been Writing Some 'Darker' Songs About Mental Health Struggles
4

Blake Shelton Reveals The Real Reason He's Leaving 'The Voice'
5

March 2023 Events