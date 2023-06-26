96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ spends a 14th week at #1

June 26, 2023 1:30PM CDT
Courtesy of Big Loud Records

Morgan Wallen‘s One Thing at a Time has notched its 14th non-consecutive week at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

This marks the most weeks an album has spent atop the all-genre chart since Adele‘s 21, which was #1 for 24 non-consecutive weeks from 2011 to 2012, according to Billboard.

One Thing at a Time arrived earlier in March and features the chart-topping singles “You Proof,” “Thought You Should Know,” “Last Night” and the title track.

Morgan’s currently on his One Thing at a Time World Tour. For the full schedule and tickets, visit Morgan’s website.

