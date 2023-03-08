Morgan Wallen’s Pop-Up Concert Sets Attendance Record

According to a press release, Morgan Wallen’s pop-up concert in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday, March 3, drew 19,292 live attendees, setting a record for the arena. The concert was announced by Morgan on Thursday, March 2, and within three hours, supporters flooded the arena and bought the tickets. In honor of the Friday release of his new album, “One Thing At A Time,” he gave concertgoers a 22-song performance.

