Morgan Wallen’s recorded a song with Post Malone

March 21, 2024 10:00AM CDT
Eager to hear some new music from Morgan Wallen? Well, Post Malone‘s got you covered.

The hit rapper took to Instagram Wednesday to share a clip of him listening to an unreleased collab with Morgan in the studio.

“let’s go with the real mix this time @morganwallen,” Posty captioned his Instagram Reel. 

“I had some help getting to the point of posting it at 4 am,” Morgan replied in the comments. “This song is one of my favs in a long time. Proud to be on it w u bub!!”

The clip previews a part of the as-yet-untitled song’s verse and its soaring, drum-heavy chorus. 

“It takes two to break a heart in two/ Baby, you blame me and baby, I blame you/ Oh, if that ain’t the truth,” Morgan and Posty trade lines, before joining forces in the chorus.

“I had some help/ It ain’t like I can make this kind of mess all by myself/ Don’t act like you ain’t help me pull that bottle off the shelf/ Been deep in every weekend, if you couldn’t tell/ They say teamwork makes the dream work/ Hell, I had some help,” the singers declare anthemically.

Morgan and Posty previously teamed onstage with HARDY at the 2023 CMA Awards to perform Joe Diffie‘s “Pickup Man.” Posty and HARDY later released a studio version of “Pickup Man” that will be on HIXTAPE Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE, arriving March 29.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

