      Weather Alert

Morgan Wallen's sales numbers soar after racial slur controversy gets him banished from country radio

Feb 5, 2021 @ 4:30pm

ABC/Image Group LAEarlier this week, Morgan Wallen’s rising star status in the country music industry plummeted after video footage emerged that showed him yelling racial slurs, including the N-word.

In the span of just 24 hours, Morgan’s music was swiftly removed from country radio station playlists. His contract with Big Loud Records, in conjunction with Republic Records, was suspended “indefinitely.” He was dropped by his booking agency, and CMT committed to “removing his appearances from all of our platforms.”

In the wake of the fallout, Wallen’s music saw a 65-percent drop in radio spins as the result of stations pulling it from their playlists, according to data collected by Rolling Stone.

However, at least for the time being, the singer’s fan base doesn’t seem to be wavering in their support. Rolling Stone‘s data also indicates that Morgan’s sales actually jumped 1,220 percent on Wednesday, and his streaming numbers remained steady, despite his removal from playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

The video in question initially surfaced on TMZ Tuesday evening. That same night, the singer apologized in a statement made available to ABC News. “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word,” Morgan said. “I promise to do better.”

Since issuing that statement late on Tuesday, Morgan has remained quiet throughout the ensuing fallout. The Nashville branch of the NAACP has, however, extended an invitation to the singer to join them in conversation and educate himself about why the use of racial slurs is so hurtful.

By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Super Bowl Commercials
Garth Brooks knows fans are blown away by Trisha Yearwood's vocals on “Shallow” duet
Thomas Rhett's Dos Primos Tequila is a labor of love for two cousins
Luke Bryan, Eric Church to perform at post Super Bowl event
Chris Young believes we all have “Famous Friends,” but not everybody gets to play golf with Bill Murray
Recent JMM Podcasts