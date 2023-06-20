96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Morgan Wallen’s son bit by beloved dog, family seeks new home for pet

June 20, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Share
ABC

Morgan Wallen‘s 2-year-old son, Indigo, had a scary encounter when he was bitten in the face by a dog owned by his mother, KT Smith.

“Yesterday, he bit Indigo in the face and [he] had to have stitches and we spent yesterday morning at the emergency room,” Smith said in an Instagram Story on Monday, June 19.

She went on to explain that she’s been told to put the Great Pyrenees down, but she “just couldn’t bring myself to what everyone else says and what you’re supposed to do.”

“I knew in my heart that he does not deserve that because he is wonderful and could do really great with a family who doesn’t have small children,” Smith explained. “I don’t want him to go to a kill shelter or nothing like that and shelters are full.”

She expressed her love for the pooch and acknowledged his good nature towards adults, but felt it necessary to prioritize her son’s well-being.

Despite the ordeal, KT assured her followers that Indigo is okay and his physical scars will be minimal.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Cant Have MineDylan Scott
4:55pm
Cant Have MineDylan Scott
4:55pm
LadyBrett Young
4:52pm
LadyBrett Young
4:52pm
TouchJosh Abbott Band
4:49pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Magician, Cowboys Fan, Dad and In Town for Father's Day at the Cactus Theater
2

Why Lainey Wilson Wouldn't Kiss Her Boyfriend on TV
3

BBQ Guru Steven Raichlen on "The Barbecue! Bible"
4

Driver Gets A $129,000 Speed Ticket
5

Lubbock’s Top 10… Affordable Things to Do with Kids this Summer