Morgan Wallen’s “Thought You Should Know” reigns at #1 for third week

Global country superstar Morgan Wallen sits at #1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart for three weeks in a row with his hit single, “Thought You Should Know.”

This is Morgan’s eighth career #1 single, following “You Proof,” which previously sat at #1 for 10 weeks in total.

“Thought You Should Know” is the latest single off Morgan’s newly-released album, One Thing at a Time. The Tennessee native celebrated his 36-song collection with a free show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, which amassed 19,292 attendees and broke the venue’s attendance record.

Additionally, as reported by Billboard, Morgan’s One Thing at a Time broke Spotify’s single-day streaming record set by a male artist with 52.29 million streams on release day.

