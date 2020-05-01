Morgenstern Set to Join Texas Tech Football Program
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells added another piece for the 2020 football season Thursday with the signing of graduate transfer linebacker Jacob Morgenstern to an athletic scholarship agreement.
Morgenstern arrives in Lubbock with one season of eligibility remaining after previously playing in 25 games the past three years at Duke. He will be immediately eligible, giving the Red Raiders extra depth at linebacker as well as on special teams.
A native of Lagrange, New York, Morgenstern was highly regarded for his work on special teams throughout his career at Duke, so much so that he was presented the team’s Bill Keziah Award in 2019. The accolade is awarded annually to Duke’s top special teams performer.
Morgenstern totaled five of his seven tackles on special teams during his 2019 junior season as he led the Blue Devils in the category. He was on the field for exactly 237 snaps a year ago and then a combined 121 snaps over his first two seasons.
Morgenstern signed with Duke out of St. Luke’s Preparatory School in Connecticut where he earned USA Today All-USA Connecticut team accolades as a senior. He totaled 81 tackles that season to go along with 65 tackles, a sack, five interceptions and three forced fumbles as a junior. He attended Roy C. Ketchum High School in New York his freshman and sophomore years.
Morgenstern is the second graduate transfer to sign with the Red Raiders in recent weeks as Wofford offensive lineman Josh Burger announced his commitment earlier this month.
Matt Dowdy