Morris named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Texas Tech junior-transfer Andrew Morris was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the league announced on Monday. It is Morris’ first career weekly award from the Big 12.
The right-handed pitcher threw six innings in Texas Tech’s Friday night, extra-inning victory over Texas. He allowed one run in the start, surrendering a leadoff home run to the game’s first batter. The Colorado Mesa transfer settled down to strike out seven and keep the Longhorns off the board for the remainder of his outing to put the team in a position to win the first of two games in the series.
Texas’ Ivan Melendez (Player) and Oklahoma State’s Justin Campbell (Pitcher) were tabbed by a five-person media panel for the Big 12’s other two weekly baseball awards for games ending March 27.
2022 Texas Tech Big 12 Player of the Week History
Feb. 28 – Ty Coleman (Player of the Week/Newcomer of the Week)
March 7 – Owen Washburn (Newcomer of the Week)
March 7 – Parker Kelly (Player of the Week)
March 14 – Brandon Birdsell (Pitcher of the Week)
March 28 – Andrew Morris (Newcomer of the Week)
–TECH-