Mother-Son Magic: Elizabeth & Damien Hurley on Filmmaking

April 30, 2024 6:24AM CDT
Mother-Son Magic: Elizabeth & Damien Hurley on Filmmaking
Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Elizabeth and Damien Hurley talk about their latest thriller film “Strictly Confidential.” From working together on set to their personal dynamics, delve into the world of moviemaking with this talented mother-son duo. Hear about their experiences, challenges, and dreams for the future. You can’t go wrong with fun tidbits in my Rockin’ 8 segment. Don’t miss this conversation on family, filmmaking, and the thrilling “Strictly Confidential. Let’s take a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

