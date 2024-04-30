Mother-Son Magic: Elizabeth & Damien Hurley on Filmmaking

Elizabeth and Damien Hurley talk about their latest thriller film “Strictly Confidential.” From working together on set to their personal dynamics, delve into the world of moviemaking with this talented mother-son duo. Hear about their experiences, challenges, and dreams for the future. You can’t go wrong with fun tidbits in my Rockin’ 8 segment. Don’t miss this conversation on family, filmmaking, and the thrilling “Strictly Confidential. Let’s take a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

