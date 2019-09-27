Move over, J-Lo: Keith Urban’s set to play a super-sized halftime show in Canada

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboJennifer Lopez is booked to play the halftime show at the next Super Bowl, but in Canada, it’s Keith Urban who’s locked up a spot that’s almost as coveted.

The CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year will provide the halftime entertainment for the 107th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 24. The Grey Cup refers to both the championship game of the Canadian Football League and the trophy that’s awarded.

It’s typically Canada’s largest sporting event, and the halftime show is usually the most-viewed musical performance on Canadian TV. This year, you’ll be able to watch the match-up at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta on TSN and RDS in Canada, as well as on ESPN2 in the States.

