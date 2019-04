Dumbo’ tops the box office this weekend bringing in $71 million overseas and $45 million domestically. Overseas it brought in $10 million in China, $7.4 million in the United Kingdom and $7.1 million in Mexico.

Dumbo cost $170 million to produce. This is one of three high-profile Disney remakes coming out this year. Aladdin and The Lion King are both due out this Summer. Captain Marvel is inching her way to the $1 billion mark.

Have you seen either Dumbo or Captain Marvel yet?