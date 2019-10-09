“Mr. Lonely” no more: Midland’s Mark Wystrach ties the knot in Austin

ABC/Image Group LAIt’s no more “Mr. Lonely” for Midland’s Mark Wystrach.

On Tuesday, the trio’s lead singer tied the knot with his fiancée in the couple’s hometown of Austin, Texas. They were married at The Contemporary Austin’s Laguna Gloria, the museum’s fourteen-acre sculpture park on the shores of Lake Austin.

“Got hitched in a quiet lil ceremony today and am mighty proud & delighted to now call Ty Haney, ‘My wife,’” Mark shared on his socials, along with snapshots of the two showing off their wedding rings, posing with their dogs, and more. Mark sported a tan retro suit with a hat, while Ty wore an untraditional take on a white wedding gown.

“Made it Official,” the bride shared, along with a different series of wedding photos. “Love you Mr. Husbandry Mark Wystrach.”

Mark and Ty got engaged back in May, and are expecting a baby girl in November.

Meanwhile, Midland’s latest hit, “Mr. Lonely,” is just one spot away from the top twenty, and they’re up for New Artist of the Year at the November 13 CMA Awards on ABC.

