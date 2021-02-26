Delays / Closings
Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Mr. Potato Head Is Going Gender Neutral
Feb 26, 2021 @ 9:10am
Mr. Potato Head will now become known as
Potato Head.
The new name will appear on boxes this year.
Toy makers have been updating their classic brands.
Barbie is no longer blonde and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes.
Thomas the Tank has added more girl characters.
American Girl is now selling a boy doll.
Hasbro said the 70 year old needed a modern makeover.
Lubbock's Country Leader
