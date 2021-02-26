      Weather Alert

Mr. Potato Head Is Going Gender Neutral

Feb 26, 2021 @ 9:10am
  • Mr. Potato Head will now become known as Potato Head.
  • The new name will appear on boxes this year.
  • Toy makers have been updating their classic brands.
  • Barbie is no longer blonde and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes.
  • Thomas the Tank has added more girl characters.
  • American Girl is now selling a boy doll.
  • Hasbro said the 70 year old needed a modern makeover.
