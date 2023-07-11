96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Muleshoe Heritage Invitation

July 11, 2023 12:53PM CDT
Boot Scootin Muleshoe

The Muleshoe Heritage Foundation would like to invite you to Boot Scootin’ in the ‘Shoe, on Thursday, July 20th at 6 pm. This is a fundraiser benefiting the Muleshoe Heritage Center. BBQ, dancing and music by Jake Hooker and the Outsiders, is on the schedule for the evening. Tickets for a 50/50 raffle will also be available. The drawing will be that evening. 

The Muleshoe Heritage Center offers visitors the opportunity to visit early day West Texas buildings including the Janes Ranch House, the Figure 4 Ranch House, a log cabin, the Muleshoe Ranch Cook House and Bunkhouse, the Virginia City Hotel and the original Muleshoe Santa Fe Depot.
The foundation has so many projects that need to be done around our property along with day to day operations and they can only do this with the help of the Muleshoe community and surrounding communities. We offer tours of our property and the restored houses free of charge to large groups, school field trips, and anyone coming through our town. 
For ticket information you can call 806-477-9649 or email [email protected]. Ticket purchases can be made in office or online at:  https://outhousetickets.com/Event/21657-Boot_Scootin_in_the_Shoe-_Musical_guest_Jake_Hooker_and_the_Outsiders/
