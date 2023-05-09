Mulligans Golf Bar is Now Open

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

May 9, 2023 1:22PM CDT
Need a new place to golf, dine, and drink? Try Mulligans Golf Bar! Now open off Milwaukee, one can golf at Mulligans all year round.

One can also enjoy a menu with a plethora of food selections including pretzel bites with green chili queso, pizza, chicken cesar salad, and a Parzookie for dessert. For the bar, Mulligans offers domestics and specials for everyone to enjoy.

Stop by any time Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mulligans Golf Bar is located at 4525 off Milwaukee in suite 300. For more, check out Mulligans website here and their Facebook here.

